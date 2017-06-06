Fired employee kills 5, then himself at Orlando business

The victim also said Neumann, “starts punching him violently in the back of the head… and attempts to strangle him during a struggle”.

Fiamma Inc. calls itself one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.

The shooter’s name has not been released, but Demings said he had at least one previous workplace altercation at Fiamma in which he attacked another employee, though no charges were filed.

“Officers arrived two minutes later, the sheriff said”.

“That woman had been hired after Neumann was sacked in April, so he probably did not recognize her, the sheriff said”.

The survivor reportedly called her sister and told her, “My boss is dead”.

The suspected shooter, a 45-year-old man who was sacked from Fiamma in April, killed himself following the shooting, according to Demings.

Later in the day, the sheriff identified the shooter as 45-year-old John Robert Neumann Jr., and said Neumann was “certainly singling out the individuals he shot” and had a “negative relationship” with at least one of them, The Associated Press reports.

Nearly a year ago, an attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando left 49 people dead, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. So far, little is known about the shooter’s past other than that he was formerly charged with possession of marijuana, a DUI, and a misdemeanor battery. The FBI also responded, said Ron Hopper, who runs the FBI’s Orlando office.

“The city of Orlando, which is still healing from the Pulse massacre, has seen too much violence this past year”, the Florida Democrat said in a statement.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott asked “all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence”.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were zeroing in on the Fiamma Inc. business in an industrial park in Orlando, Florida.

“She was very, very upset … she was just using the restroom and she just heard a bang … then she come out and she saw one person on the floor”. Officials haven’t said how many, but they do say that the situation is contained.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

Law enforcement authorities said there were “multiple fatalities” following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

Seven employees were on-site and are being interviewed by detectives for further details about what happened.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate.