First F-35 Stealth Fighter Assembled in Japan

The FACO at Nagoya is part of a wider industrial F-35A package for Japan that includes airframe parts manufacture for MHI, engine assembly for the IHI Corporation, and the production of electrical components by Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Lockheed Martin unveiled on Monday the first of the F-35A stealth fighter jets to be assembled in Japan for the country’s air force.

The F-35A, which has a wingspan of 11 meters and is 16 meters in length, is equipped with advanced sensor equipment that is believed to have missile detection and tracking capabilities.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense selected the Joint Strike Fighter as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s next-generation air defense fighter in December 2011, with a Foreign Military Sales program of 42 F-35As. The facility is managed by Mitsubishi with oversight from the USA government. Mat Winter, F-35 Program Executive Officer; Vice Adm. Dave Lewis, Defense Contract Management Agency Director; Naohiko Abe, MHI’s senior vice president and Integrated Defense & Space Systems president, and Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, attended the milestone event.

Previously there were a plan to produce part of the fuselage in Japan, but that idea has been scrapped, according to a defence industry source.

The first Japan-assembled unit will be used for flight training in the United States for ASDF pilots.

Developed in a joint project among nine countries, including the US and the United Kingdom, the F-35 has advanced radar-evading capabilities.

In 2013, Japan excluded domestically manufactured F-35 parts from its arms export ban, saying that Japanese companies’ participation in the production is indispensable for maintaining fighter jet operation and maintenance bases in the country.

Lockheed Martin is the main manufacturer. The aircraft was built at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) F-35 Final Assembly and Check Out facility.