First Interstate Bank Has $164000 Position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent natural gas and crude oil exploration, development and production company. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd. The VC1 of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX:CNQ) is 44. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 379,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23.

08/08/2016 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recently analysts working for various investment brokerages have changed their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ). The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Friday, December 16.

02/02/2017 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Desjardins. Scotia Capital maintained Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) rating on Friday, November 4.

There are 6 buy ratings, 2 strong buy ratings on the stock. They now have a United States dollars 46 price target on the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 12.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,775,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,277,000 after buying an additional 1,418,207 shares during the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,595,007 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $689,049,000 after buying an additional 2,970,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 67.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company's stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 15.9% in the fourth quarter.

About 855,313 shares traded. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.42 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2014 dividend.

The Value Composite 2 (VC2) is a ranking system that is calculated by using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings and shareholder yield. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is -168.18%.

