First Quadrant L P CA Maintains Position in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock. The Firm offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. It has a 5.01 P/E ratio. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/06/05/lewis-m-kling-sells-4000-shares-of-eastman-chemical-company-emn-stock.html.

In terms of The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) stock price comparison to its moving averages, shares of company are 1.25% away from the 50-day moving average and 2.51% away from 20-day average. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. Estimates for the current year for Eastman Chemical have been going up off late. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Closely-held shares are those owned by insiders, major shareholders and employees, while restricted stock refers to insider shares that can not be traded because of a temporary restriction such as the lock-up period after an initial public offering. Mid (NYSE:MAA) was raised too.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. During the same period previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.12. Eastman Chemical Company had 28 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Therefore 53% are positive. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The stock of Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:SHPG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, January 18.

In other Eastman Chemical Company news, Director David W. Raisbeck sold 4,000 shares of Eastman Chemical Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMN in report on Thursday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, December 23. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 24 report. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DOW in report on Friday, October 28 with “Top Pick” rating.

In Chemicals – Major Diversified Industry, The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) have 1.22 billion outstanding shares now held by all its shareholders, including share blocks held by institutional investors and restricted shares owned by the company’s officers and insiders. Its up 0.18, from 1.34 in 2016Q3.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. 78 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 790.77 million shares or 7.17% more from 737.86 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW).

66,814 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 287,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.76% in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,931 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca owns 1,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW). 71 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Rmb Capital Management holds 0.16% or 53,190 shares. 10,711 were reported by 1St Global Inc. Thomas White owns 7,100 shares or 0.07% of their USA portfolio. Michael Robert A. had sold 5,132 shares worth $335,068. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The insider CRAWFORD STEPHEN GLENN sold $306,774. Stifel Corp has 3,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 89,405 shares or 1.23% of their USA portfolio. After having $1.04 EPS previously, Dow Chemical Co’s analysts see 0.00 % EPS growth. Aristotle Mngmt has invested 2.43% in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW). South State Corp reported 31,887 shares. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on August, 4. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 628,639 shares with $35.93 million value, down from 708,939 last quarter.

Since February 10, 2017, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,708 activity.

Analysts expect Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) to report $1.04 EPS on July, 27.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 9.47 % from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS.