First victim of London attacks named as Chrissy Archibald

A Canadian woman killed in a terror attack in London is being remembered for her work with the homeless and her death is inspiring others to give back.

Christine Archibald died in her fiance’s arms in last week’s attack on London Bridge and because of that, some niceness is spreading. Before moving to Europe past year, Archibald worked in a Calgary homeless shelter.

A Canadian woman who was among the several people killed in the London attacks on Saturday, June 3, 2017, has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the family said in a statement.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected". Ferguson's sister, Cassie Ferguson Rowe, said in a Facebook message that Archibald died in her fiance's arms.

“In darkness we have a choice, to make the world a better place or let hate win”, said one tweet.

Her family urged people to honour her memory by making your community a better place..

Notley says the news hit especially hard, because Archibald was known and loved by so many Albertans and worked to help homeless people in Calgary.

Some pledged to make donations to shelters, soup kitchens and other community groups.

Terry Alston got to know Christine Archibald and her twin sister, Carol, when they were students working at his northwest Calgary registry business.

“If I can provide any small comfort to her family”, Downey says, “that in her loss, that something good is happening, it’s the least I can do”.

“I just received a phone call about half an hour ago”, says Peter Tilley, the executive director of the Ottawa Mission, “To encourage other people to donate to shelter and remember her that way, it’s making the best of a bad situation”. She had worked successfully in the extremely tough environment of a Calgary shelter where the residents are permitted to be intoxicated when entering.

“Because of the nature of our work, people are close”, said Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House where Archibald worked with people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction after graduating from Mount Royal.