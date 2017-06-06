Five killed in shooting rampage at Florida workplace

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized.

The shooter, who was carrying a gun and a knife, committed suicide, Demings said.

Neumann was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1999.

He noted that Aaron Alexis, killed in a gunfight with police after he had killed 12 people at Washington Navy Yard in 2013, was well known for his weird behavior. Several events commemorating the massacre at the gay club are scheduled for next Monday. “We must do more to address mental health issues in this country”. “My thoughts are with the shooting victims and their families”, astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted. He had been fired in April. Another victim died at the hospital.

WFTV also said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had arrived at the Orlando crime scene before 10 a.m.

The attack shows why people need to alert authorities whenever they learn of anything that could lead to violence, Banks said.

Banks said they “will continue to champion the cause of ‘see something, say something'”.

A man fired from his warehouse job in April returned to his old workplace near Orlando on Monday and fatally shot five people before killing himself, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said. Of Monday’s shooting at Fiamma Inc., he sadi, “I’d be very curious in this case if they followed security industry best practices for monitoring this person’s behavior”. Demings says the people who came to work at the awing manufacturing company “were going about their business” when the shooter started firing.

Identifying people with “concerning behavior” is key for virtually any company, experts said.

“‘See something, say something’ is kind of tiresome”, said active shooter prevention expert and author Chris Grollnek. The Orlando community is also grateful to our first responders for their speed, bravery, and professionalism, especially the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The briefing is planned for 1 p.m. Monday.

Four men and a woman were among the victims.

“Sad day for us once again here in Orange County”.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy said in a statement regarding workplace violence: “I’m incredibly saddened by the news of this morning’s tragic shooting in Orlando”.

That woman had been hired after Neumann was sacked in April, so he probably did not recognize her and knew she was not a former co-worker, Deming said. The assailant then killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

Neumann had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business.

The woman told reporters her sister was not shot but received medical attention for shock.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott asked “all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence”.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Sheriff’s office responded to a complaint approximately three years ago, when he battered an employee, but there were no charges at that time. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. The 2016 shooting killed 49, making it the deadliest in US history. Fiamma is an Italy-based manufacturer of accessories for motor vehicles.

Adams said her sister told her, “My boss is dead. My boss is dead”, Adams said.

“It really all boils down pretty much to the same issues: A person wants to feel that they have more control, they want to have more power”, said threat assessment expert Michael Corcoran.

No further details were immediately available.