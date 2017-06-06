Following London attack, Trump flunks latest leadership test

A 32-year-old man is believed to be one of victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack after his bank card was found on a body at the scene. London police’s head of counter-terrorism, Mark Rowley, publicly thanked the media “for their continued support, restraint and understanding in not speculating as to who the suspects are in this fast-moving investigation”.

London police say they can not confirm the names of people caught up in the attack.

Trump has used attacks around the world to justify his pursuit of the travel and immigration ban, one of his first acts since taking office.

Forty-eight people were injured, 18 of whom remained in a critical condition yesterday. I commend the work of our emergency services working hard to keep us safe and cope with the ensuing carnage, he said. What “rights” have we lost that Trump wants courts to restore?

Shamsuddin told his followers: “The Sharia is coming to the United Kingdom – this black flag you see here one day is gonna be on 10 Downing Street”.

The governing Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday. One was later released, leaving seven men and four women in custody.

Saturday’s attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, followed a similar car-and-knife assault by a lone attacker on Westminster Bridge on March 22 that killed five people and injured more than 50. The mayor had told London residents not to be concerned by a stepped-up police presence in the city after the incident.

With the issue of security now dominating the election agenda, May responded to the latest violence by saying Britain should be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said she was “enormously proud” of the unarmed officer who stepped in to help uniformed colleagues and members of the public. “I don’t know enough about it yet”, the Pentagon chief said, adding, “I like learning about something before I talk”. According to official data, officer numbers decreased every year that she was in the post, from 2010 to 2016. The number of authorized firearms officers in England and Wales fell to just under 5,700 in 2016 from almost 7,000 in 2010.

“We have constant attacks going on, not just there but across the globe, and we have to start putting national security and global security at an all time high”, she told a White House briefing.

Britain was already on high alert following the recent attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the 22 dead.