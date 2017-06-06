Former DFL legislator enters race to replace Tim Walz in Congress

A former Minnesota state senator is running to replace Rep. Tim Walz in what likely will be a hard-fought race for his southern Minnesota congressional district.

In making her announcement, Jensen said she is building on her experience as a mother, small business entrepreneur and state legislator to conquer Walz’s congressional seat.

In a press release issued Monday, Jensen listed her priorities as educational opportunities and job training, transportation improvements, health care reforms and public safety, as well as economic and scientific innovation, trade and investments in infrastructure, including housing, energy and broadband technology.

Jensen said she chose to run because she sees too much uncertainty and dysfunction in Washington. “I believe people want to send someone to Washington who tells it like it is, gets a seat at the table representing everyone, and solves problems”.

Jensen runs an insurance agency and served one term in the Minnesota Senate.

Seeking the Democratic endorsement, she is looking to fill the seat now held by Rep. Tim Walz, who is not seeking reelection as he runs for governor.

Republican Jim Hagedorn almost defeated Walz a year ago in a surprisingly close election.