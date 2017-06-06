Former homeless shelter worker among London Bridge terror attack victims

Police said on Sunday they were holding 11 people, all arrested in raids on two addresses in Barking and East Ham in east London.

The second attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, aged 30, who also went by the identity Rachid Elkhdar and was not known to police.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well.

After avoiding several attempts by reporters to get her to condemn the US president for openly criticizing Khan in a series of tweets hours after the attack at London Bridge that killed seven people and left dozens injured, May was asked what it would take for her to criticize Trump.

The sister of a missing 32-year-old man said Monday her brother is believed to have died in the attack.

He added: “In her rhetoric, Theresa May is ignoring her own record of wrong choices, both as home secretary and prime minister, and continuing down the wrong path”.

“Yes we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”.

Police fired 50 rounds to shoot dead the three attackers who were wearing canisters – or hoax suicide vests.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide dimensions, they had a largely domestic “center of gravity”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, meanwhile, called the incident a “cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night“.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack at a concert by USA pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester in which seven children were among the dead. “One of them had been reported to police because of his extremist views and may have previously been confronted by officers”.

He was saying don’t be alarmed by the additional police presence.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation.

May said that since 2015 police budgets had been protected “despite the fact that Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench suggested that police budgets should be cut by up to 10 per cent”. At least 21 people injured remain in critical condition.

London Bridge itself reopened to limited-capacity traffic Monday morning, while the nearby Underground station has returned to normal service.

Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick said authorities were confronting a “new reality” after three deadly assaults hit the United Kingdom in 10 weeks.

James McMullan, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy and Banker pub on Saturday night, before the attackers brought carnage to London Bridge.

Details of the investigation had been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the U.S. media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.

In her condemnation of Saturday’s terror attack in London, British Prime Minister May said “terrorism breeds terrorism”, and that terrorists often mimic each other in ideology and method.

But when a white van began crashing into people, she ended up running through the market, to screams as the stabbing attacks began.

“All of a sudden we saw this individual speaking to the kids. showing them how to pray. At that moment I got scared and desperate so I ran”, Pri said.