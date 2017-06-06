Former Penn State officials receive prison sentences for abuse scandal

Three former top Penn State officials have received jail time for failing to properly report Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse of children.

Curley got the longest sentence because the judge said Curley made the worst mistake of all.

After the character witnesses had finished speaking and the defendants had repeatedly expressed their remorse, Boccabella sentenced all three of them to short prison terms.

The sentence of two months in jail plus another two under house arrest against a once-leading figure in American higher education marks a low point in the largely distinguished career of Graham Spanier, who was Penn State’s president from 1995 to 2011.

Schultz was sentenced to six to 23 months, the first two months to be served in prison, the rest under house arrest.

Former athletic director Tim Curley, 63, was sentenced to seven to 23 months-three in jail.

In a separate filing, Spanier’s lawyer said the 68-year-old is suffering from prostate cancer and heart problems, and asked for probation and community service. He will serve two months in jail, followed by house arrest and also pay a $5,000 fine, according to Grace.

Spanier was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor child endangerment, while?Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children.

“I deeply regret that I did not intervene more forcefully”, Spanier said. Laura Ditka, a prosecutor in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, said Spanier chose to “protect his reputation and the reputation of his friends and the reputation of the university above the well-being of some innocent children”, calling that decision inexcusable. Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in October 2012 for the abuse of 10 boys over the course of 15 years.

During the trial, Spanier’s attorney Sam Silver asked Curley, if he still didn’t believe he’d committed a crime in 2001, why he had chose to plea guilty. Prosecutors cited a 1998 complaint against Sandusky over his showering with a boy on campus that led to a campus police investigation, but no charges.

“The commonwealth’s position is that Curley’s testimony in the Spanier trial was created to protect those who deserved to share blame with Curley for the decisions that led to the colossal failure to protect children from Sandusky”, prosecutors wrote. Spanier never met with McQueary, and heard about the incident through Curley and Schultz.

In the 1998 case, a victim’s mother called police and filed a report, saying her son had been inappropriately touched by Sandusky in the football locker room shower.

Sandusky was an assistant football coach at the university until allegations surfaced that he’d been molesting boys using his position with the school and his charity for troubled children.

Curley, Schultz and Spanier denied they were told the encounter in the shower was sexual in nature. Penn State has reached private settlements with more than 30 Sandusky victims, and at least four have said they were assaulted after the 2001 incident, of which the Penn State administrators decided not to alert law enforcement.

In the emails, Shultz, Curley and Spanier allegedly discussed plans to tell Sandusky to seek professional help.

A state court previously dismissed more serious charges of perjury and obstruction after defense attorneys for Shultz, Curley and Spanier successfully argued that Penn State’s in-house counsel improperly represented herself before the grand jury.