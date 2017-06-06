Four-year-old sexually abused by school trustee

“The trustee teaches higher classes and his daily schedule does not take him to the kindergarten section”. The FIR also mentions the accused sexually assaulted another three-year-old boy. He further stated that the medical reports of the victim doesn’t states any evidence of fresh injuries as reported that the victim was sexually assaulted twice on August 28, 2016.

When the mother noticed unusual behaviour of her daughter, she first contacted the school authorities, who bluntly asked her to register a complaint with the police.

A female class teacher who was aware of the crime, but did nothing to stop it, has also been booked for abetting the crime.

The two accused have been booked for penetrative sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and with raping a woman under the age of 16, said Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

The child was taken to an NGO, who helped the couple file the police case. “The case is registered at MIDC police and we are investigating the case in all possible angles”.

As per the police, the incident took place late a year ago. “We are giving police whatever they need”, the principal said. The girl then told her mother about the assault, the police said.

“The complainant has revealed that after noticing unusual behaviour of her child, she opened the school’s website, and the girl identified the trustee as as the man who had sexually abused her, and and also named her class teacher”.

The police are on the lookout of the trustee since he has reportedly left the country after an FIR was registered at the MIDC police station in Andheri east on May 18. “The girl is very small, aged only 3.we can not jump to conclusion, there has to be evidence to prove the case”.

The news has come out when the trustee is outside India, on tour with students.