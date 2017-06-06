French Open 2017: Andy Murray storms into quarter finals with 650th win

Nishikori, a beaten quarterfinalist here in 2015, has now made the last eight of a Slam for a seventh time, a record for a Japanese man. The 53rd-ranked Khachanov made 38 unforced errors, compared to only 14 for Murray. That Khachanov hit 5 more winners (34) than the world No 1 but still lost so convincingly tells its own story.

Every aspect of Murray’s game looked in good shape but especially his serve, which has sometimes been his undoing in the past. “I’m grateful that I can come out and perform in front of you”.

“I have hit the ball cleaner and started to hit the right shots at the right moments”.

That has changed over the last two rounds, as today’s win and his third-round takedown of Juan Martin del Potro may have been his two best performances of the season. “I knew I had to impose my game on him and send a message that he was going to have to hang tough for three hours if he wanted to beat me”.

But now it will all be different.

Next for Murray is a match against No. 8 Kei Nishikori, who got past a slow start to defeat Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Asked in an interview with Eurosport if his daughter was showing any interest in tennis, Murray said: ‘I think she kind of recognises me when I’m on the TV. It will be more of a slog than a shootout.

The third-seeded Swiss, the French Open champion in 2015, will face 15th-seeded Gael Monfils. He went on to win his first title in Chengdu, and this year, after a few first-round losses, his strong off-season training in Barcelona was beginning to pay off. Marin Cilic stays in the hat, too, as his opponent Kevin Anderson retired in the second set of their match.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can set up a semifinal showdown with victories.

However, she got things together in the second stanza thanks to an early double break, and when the pressure was on at 4-4 in the third set, she struck again.

Andy Murray says his ability to “reset” after setbacks has been crucial to his improved form at the French Open.

Murray paid tribute to the victims of recent terror attacks in the United Kingdom post-match and was given a standing ovation by the crowd. “It’s a matter of attitude”. I don’t think he was as far away as people were saying.

And if he reaches the showpiece match, he will of course be underdog.

This theory was supported by Eurosport commentator Mats Wilander, who said “if you have come in and played below par leading into a major tournament, then you play well at the slam itself, it’s like the last two months never happened”.