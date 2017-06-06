French Open set for new women’s champ

Williams, who has never won a French Open in her 20 appearances, fought back from 5-1 down to rattle off six straight games and win the first set, but it was not enough.

Caroline Wozniacki, with two slam finals now the most experienced player left, continued her fine year with a surprise 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory over 2009 victor Svetlana Kuznetsova.

– Ostapenko faces 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki next.

“I’m totally comfortable with what I did and said during the Fed Cup”, said Bacsinszky, seeded 30th at this year’s French Open. How right those folks were.

The Spaniard departed Court Suzanne Lenglen scoldingly wagging her finger as the crowd were asked to applaud Muguruza following her 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 defeat.

She played her typically safe style for much of the match, winding up with 15 fewer unforced errors than No. 8 Kuznetsova. No one likes losing, let alone someone who has been as great a champion as she has, and especially not when this year’s French Open draw is so wide open. The Frenchwoman threw in seven double faults in set three (and fourteen in the final two sets) but was able to save each of the three break points she faced and limited Muguruza to only three winners in the stanza. I’m not ideal, I make mistakes.

That’s because defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and seven-time Grand Slam victor Venus Williams were eliminated Sunday. She also was the runner-up to the American at Wimbledon in 2015. But the Spaniard has been repeatedly answering questions recently about whether expectations are different now that she is a major champion and whether that sort of pressure might affect her on court.

“I think the rain help [ed] me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn’t ready”, admitted Nishikori. It’s not ideal, there are little problems but I fight as I can. And we’re in the quarterfinals.

Three more wins would see her become the first home victor of a singles title at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000, but there must be some concern over how much physical and emotional energy she has expended. The Ukrainian managed to hold serve, however, which allowed Martic to serve for the match at 5-3. She also holds 4 WTA single titles and who knows if the way she’s going, the French Open may be her 5th.

Mladenovic reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time.

Muguruza capitulated on the same day 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova fell to Caroline Wozniacki 6-1 4-6 6-2.

“I still don’t think I’m playing the best tennis”. Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Mladenovic triumphed 6-1 3-6 6-3, but Muguruza appeared less than impressed by the behavior of the crowd.

Garbine Muguruza criticises the partisan crowd at Roland Garros after seeing the defence of her French Open crown ended by home favourite Kristina Mladenovic.

No. 13-seed Mladenovic started the match off strong, blanking Muguruza from first ball in the opening set. “I just give her credit for playing well every point, even in the first set”.

Wozniacki has never been particularly at home on clay and had not made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since 2010.

Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova advanced to round four with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Carina Witthoeft.

The fourth seed will meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, through to his first Slam quarterfinal, for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada’s Milos Raonic.