General Election: Boris Johnson pushes Labour MP Andrew Gwynne

BORIS Johnson was branded a “pillock” after apparently shoving Labour’s election co-ordinator in an on-air clash.

As Johnson was being interviewed by the news channel, Andrew Gwynne crashed the interview asking him why he hadn’t been willing to go head to head with him.

“If he wants to come and join me, come on then you big girl’s blouse, come on then”.

Johnson branded the MP a “big girl’s blouse” – before nearly pushing him over.

The pair immediately argued over Labour and the Conservative’s Brexit strategies, with Denton MP Mr Gwynne nearly falling over in the heated exchange.

Mr Johnson then asked again if Labour want the United Kingdom to leave the customs union and Mr Gwynne said: “No, no, Boris, can you please tell people, can you please tell the pensioners what is happening to their to their winter fuel allowance? My friend Mr Andrew Gwynne has requested a joint appearance and I am not one to try and crowd him out”.

The row isn’t the first time the pair have clashed, with a similar spat taking place on Monday evening before the Sky News leaders’ event.

As the BBC presenter tried to cut away from the row to play a clip of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Johnson, staring directly at Mr Lavery, made a kissing motion with his lips.