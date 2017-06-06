General leading Philippine battle with Islamists relieved of command

The Marawi attack prompted Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law over the entire island of Mindanao where the city is located.

The military has said 20 civilians have been killed in the fighting and that all were at the hands of the militants.

“If you shoot him in the head, shoot him again in the heart to be sure”, the tough-talking Duterte said in a speech. Up to 90 percent of Marawi’s people have fled to safety. There were contradictory reports on who was firing.

Hundreds of civilians remain trapped in the besieged Philippine city of Marawi after gunfire disrupted a four-hour truce to evacuate them. According to military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano, who spoke with the Associated Press, Hapilon’s group is hoping “to show the world that there is an ISIS branch here which can inflict the kind of violence that has been seen in Syria and Iraq”. They believe that locally based Maute rebels attacked when officials there attempted to apprehend Isnilon Hapilon, the longtime leader of the Abu Sayyaf group, which normally operates in the southwest, far from Marawi.

While thousands of residents have been moved away from the conflict areas in Marawi City, the government and even private rescue and relief groups have reported that thousands of civilians were still caught in the middle of the firefight between security forces and the Maute Group.

In a speech before the troops in Mactan in Cebu City in the central Philippines, Duterte said that he has accepted the offer of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari to integrate some 2,000 to 3,000 MNLF fighters into the Armed Force of the Philippines to help crush the Maute group.

Earlier, Philippine officials said the slain foreign fighters were from Malaysia, Indonesia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Chechnya.

The unrest has boosted fears that the Islamic State group’s violent ideology is gaining a foothold in the country’s restive southern islands, where Muslim separatist rebellions have raged for almost half a century. This is the one region in this largely Catholic country to have a significant Muslim minority and Marawi itself is predominantly Muslim.

Speaking to reporters, AFP spokesperson Restituto Padilla Jr. explained that both parties have to first thoroughly discuss the appropriate parameters and protocols before they could join forces in quelling Marawi crisis.

The Islamists have also kidnapped a Catholic priest and 14 other people, whose fates are unknown.

Padilla said operations were slow because militants had taken civilians as hostages, using women and children as human shields in fortified commercial buildings in the city centre. They roamed the streets with loud hailers urging residents to leave. The army estimated that around 2,000 civilians were still trapped in the capital of Lanao del Sur, in Muslim Mindanao. Troops have battled to regain control of most of the lakeside city, but the militants are still holding out in pockets.

“We had a tip from the general commander that we should go out”, said Leny Paccon, who gave refuge to 54 people in her home, including 44 Christians.