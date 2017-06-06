Get ready for new products

We’re also expecting that Apple could reveal new products, including updated MacBooks and a new iPad Pro.

A six-core CPU and 12-core GPU reportedly delivers up to 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance than the A9X chip, but Apple says you’ll still get all-day battery life.

You can preorder the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro today, and it will ship out next week. The full entry reads “Split View/Drag and Drop”, and suggests it’s supposed to serve iPad users who use the split view functionality. It automatically adjusts the display to the movement of the content.

New iOS 11 features will allow you to get more out of the iPad too.

A larger customizable dock to add more apps and quicker access to them as well as documents from any screen.

It’ll come with a new feature called ProMotion.

The new iPad Pro will come in 64 GB for $649, 256 GB for $749, and 512 GB for $949.

If you own a 2nd, 3rd or 4th gen Apple TV set-top boxes, you can watch the keynote from Apple Events channel.

Moving away from the negativity surrounding several delays, Apple is expected to announce plans for its Siri voice assistant to work with a variety of apps but, according to Reuters, will look to focus on a small amount of features, rather than casting a wide net like Amazon has done with Alexa. Both models will be available to buy from next week too.