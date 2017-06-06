GHMC Promotes The India’s First e-taxi On Monday

It aims to promote eco-friendly transport in Grater Hyderabad. In the part of ‘World Environment Day, Indian’s first electric airport taxi service in Hyderabad has launched at Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road.

Electric-taxis (E-taxis) have started plying on Hyderabad roads from Monday making the city home for electric-cars for the first time.

The GHMC is promoting these electric vehicles amidst complaints of increasing air pollution. “This initiative by Green Mile is as small step in that direction to make Hyderabad a cleaner city”, he added.

The Mayor said even in New Delhi, more than CNG vehicles e-cars are being preferred by the local municipal body to reduce air pollution. The Green Mile company would run the e-taxis for three months after which the fleet may be increased to 50 to 100. E-taxis and charging stations would offer the ideal green alternative for a cleaner and greener Hyderabad, Siddhartha said.

“Normal taxis are major polluters in the city”.

Ramohan said the e-taxi vehicle cost would be more, but fuel cost is cheaper than the diesel or petrol cars. Green Mile has tied up with GMR and running e-taxis from Shamshabad airport.

GMTPL Director Ramineni Raj Phani said that at present five cars would be operated to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

“One diesel taxi emits exhaust fumes equivalent of 25 private diesel cars while electric vehicles emit zero tailpipe emissions”, Siddharth claimed. “The passenger fare will be similar to that charged for a ride by diesel cars”, Siddarth said.

“Electric taxis cost a bit more regarding cost of buying the vehicle, but the running cost is less when compared to others”.

The Central government has committed to make Indian transport electrical and non-polluting by 2030. The e-taxi runs on a battery which, once charged, keeps the vehicle going for a distance of 90 km to 100 km.

The Center is giving an appropriation of around Rs 1.38 lakh and the state government 4 percent assess exception on every vehicle to diminish air contamination. It is under which incentives has offered for the purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles.