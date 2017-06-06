Girl banned from soccer game because she looks like a boy

Mili Hernandez, an 8 year-old talented soccer player from Nebraska, was forced off the field over the weekend when officials decided she is a boy. Milly is a great player and that can not be because she is simply a talented female athlete it has to be because she is possibly a boy and cheating. But while she led her team to the finals, when it came time to play officials disqualified the team, saying she is a boy.

“They didn’t want to listen”.

Mili says the incident won’t stop her from playing soccer with another club but she certainly doesn’t think the decision is fair.

He showed up at the tournament, insurance card in hand, but “they didn’t even want to take it”, he said.

“Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy”, Mili told local TV station WOWT 6.

“There’s other tournaments that I can play”, Mili said.

Her biggest concern in life is soccer, but her dad, Gerardo Hernandez, recently inquired about her hair.

Mili plays for a soccer team called The Azzuri-Cachorros Chicas.

The situation started when someone – it’s unclear who – told the tournament organizers on Saturday that a boy was playing on a girls’ team, said Bill Bianco, attorney for the Southern Sarpy Activities Program, which organizes the tournament.

Now the family is angry and Mili, she feels bad not only for herself, but that her whole team had to suffer. “She even was crying after they told us.She was crying”. They don’t deserve to be disqualified for not fitting some outdated, sexist notion of what makes someone “look like” a girl.

The Springfield Soccer Association claims Mili’s appearance wasn’t the issue – a misprint in a team roster caused the confusion.