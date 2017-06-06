Global Markets Fall as Investors Size Up UK Elections

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) – The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies on Monday, recovering from a near a seven-month low hit on Friday, as investors turned their focus to this week’s impending European Central Bank meeting and a parliamentary election in the UK.

US crude CLc1 was 0.6 percent lower at $47.12 a barrel on Tuesday, after falling 0.55 percent on Monday.

Comey, the FBI director fired by U.S. President Donald Trump in May, will be grilled by the Senate Intelligence Committee on whether Trump tried to get him to back off an investigation into alleged ties between the president’s 2016 campaign and Russian Federation.

“The dollar is already on the defensive after Friday’s jobs data, and now it’s facing potential geopolitical risk in the form of Comey’s testimony”, said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street Bank.

Other moves among the G10 group of major developed world currencies, kept the dollar index just 0.2 percent above Friday’s close at 96.756.DXY.

In economic news, the IHS Markit U.S. services PMI for May came in at 53.6, up from 53.1 in April, marking “the largest rise in overall activity since February”, IHS said in a release.

The ECB may even discuss dropping some of its pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed, four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters last week.

Helped by a morning poll backing May to win the popular vote by 11 percentage points, the pound gained 0.1 percent to $1.2907GBP= and nearly half a percent to 87.12 pence per euro EURGBP= by 1130 GMT.

Sterling, on a rollercoaster ride driven by diverging opinion polls ahead of Thursday’s national election, also recovered after a van and knife attack on pedestrians in central London on Saturday drove a brief drop in early Asian trade.

Sterling traded nearly flat compared to Friday’s close at $1.2885 and 0.1 percent higher at 87.14 pence per euro by 0906 GMT.

“It has been very well-flagged that (the ECB) will be pivoting their language around the balance of risks and the forward guidance, and that’s increasingly priced in”, said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in NY.

“Although the Tory lead has been eroded, if the FT’s poll of polls is correct then it would suggest that the Conservatives will win this election, but maybe not by such a comfortable majority as was expected a month ago”.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS lost 0.2 percent, pulling back from a two-year high hit on Monday. The dollar was also 0.1 per cent stronger at 110.48 yen.

South Korean markets were closed for a holiday. The deficit was the smallest in more than 15 years, but it still disappointed investors who had hoped for a rare surplus.

Investors awaited a Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision due later on Tuesday for further cues.

Chinese shares .CSI300 and Hong Kong shares .HSI bucked the trend, rising 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. AAPL.O leading losses on the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI .