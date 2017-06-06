Global Oil Prices Unlikely to See Big Impact From Qatar Row

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt said they will suspend air and sea travel to and from the Gulf emirate.

Abdul Rahman said Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah had specifically requested Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani postpone a planned speech Tuesday in a bid to contain the crisis.

In an editorial published on Monday, The National newspaper owned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government also denounced Qatar’s “false friendship” citing the “close ties between Doha and Tehran”.

That huge base is a big part of the ISIS war, and some analysts are warning this could be a huge problem for the USA war effort that Qatar is suddenly being vilified by its neighbors, suggesting Qatar’s lack of hostility toward Iran, another thing the Saudis are complaining about, might ultimately mean they’ll align with Iran.

“The recent decisions to sever relations will isolate Qatar within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab League as well”, Ambassador Hariedy pointed out.

Qatar later clarified the news agency was hacked, and that the report quoting the Emir was “fake news”.

The current and former US officials said they were unable to identify precisely what may have triggered the four countries’ coordinated decision to cut ties, which was later followed by Yemen, Libya’s eastern-based government and the Maldives.

Emboldened by warmer U.S. ties under President Donald Trump, the Saudi-led alliance is seeking to stamp out any opposition to forming a united front against Shiite-ruled Iran.

USA officials in multiple agencies stressed their desire to promote a reconciliation between the Saudi-led group and Qatar, a state of 2.5 million people with vast natural gas reserves.

“Qatar used to be a kind of Saudi vassal state, but it used the autonomy that its gas wealth created to carve out an independent role for itself”, said Jim Krane, energy research fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute, in Houston, Texas.

Qatar hosts the largest USA airbase in the region, which is crucial in the fight against Islamic State group jihadists, and is set to host the 2022 football World Cup. Qatar has said it does not support terrorism, adding that the diplomatic rift was based on “baseless fabricated claims”. It did not elaborate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said it was closely following the developments in the Gulf region.

Qatar long has denied funding extremists, though Western officials have accused it of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists like al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, once known as the Nusra Front.

“Apparently, Qatar had no desire to amend its policies which led these countries to sever ties with it”, Hariedy.

The three countries have also banned their citizens from travelling to Qatar. The Qatar Stock Exchange fell more than 7 percent in trading Monday.

Airlines from numerous affected countries, including Bahrain’s Gulf Air, Etihad Airways and Emirates, say they plan to cancel flights to and from the Qatari capital Doha starting from Tuesday morning. On its website, the carrier said the suspension of its flights would take effect Tuesday and customers are being offered a refund.

The route between Doha, Qatar and Dubai is popular among business travelers and both are major transit hubs for travelers between Asia and Europe. FlightRadar24, a popular airplane tracking website, said Qatar Airway flights already had started to be affected. “We must wait and see whether Iran and Turkey can fill the void”.