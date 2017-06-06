Goaltending a big key to Stanley Cup Final success for Penguins

You could also argue that without Fleury stepping into the breach and carrying the Penguins through the better part of the first three rounds, they aren’t even in the Stanley Cup final.

Jake Guentzel led the rally with the second of his two goals, Evgeni Malkin and Scott Wilson also finding the back of the net.

On Tuesday, Guentzel was a feel-good story after scoring the winning goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He was pulled when Evgeni Malkin ended Pittsburgh’s surge with his ninth of the playoffs 3:28 into the third.

In the opener, he allowed three in 4:12 late in the first period and left his team in a 3-0 deficit, and this time he let the game get away early in the third.

The Penguins tied the game at 1 on Guentzel’s 11th goal of the playoffs at 16:36.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a commanding 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It was easy for Guentzel to be overlooked during the regular season on a team full of superstars, elite scorers, and Stanley Cup champions. P.K. Subban was jawing at anyone who had ears, but they brushed it off, especially Sidney Crosby.

The teams come off a weird Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the victor on the next shot they took.

Murray, who had the crowd chanting his name after stretching out to rob Filip Forsberg of a surefire goal, redeemed himself as the game wore on.

The teams traded goals and dirty hits in the first period, with Matt Irwin beginning the festivities by boarding Cullen at 5:18. In all four previous games after losses this postseason, Rinne had allowed four total goals – one in each. His 19 points is good for fourth-best ever, two points behind Ciccarelli in 1981 and Ville Leino of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.

“Even with them crashing the net, he’s been phenomenal”, said Penguins forward Chris Kunitz. On the other end of the ice, Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who is still classified as a rookie, was just all right in Game 1, but he brought his A game Wednesday night to help propel the Penguins to a 4-1 victory. Wilson was credited with his third of the playoffs just over 3 minutes later when a centering pass caromed off Nashville’s Vernon Fiddler and by Rinne. The Penguins are now 6-1 in playoff games where the opponent outshot them by double digits. The Predators had 38 shots to the Penguins’ 27, but Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots and got the hook in favor of backup Juuse Saros in the third period.

“There’s no frustration. We’re learning”.

He is now winless in five career starts at Pittsburgh and looking to change his luck in Nashville where the Predators are 7-1 in the playoffs. Game 3 will be played on Saturday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Rinne had another night to forget, now 0-5 all time in Pittsburgh with a.778 save percentage in the series – which is actually an improvement (!) from where it was on Monday.

After starting the playoffs with 10 goals in his first 11 games, he went through an eight-game goal-scoring drought that almost made him a healthy scratch heading into Game 1 of this series when Patric Hornqvist was ready to return to the lineup. “When he comes back on the bench I know it gives our whole bench a boost”, said Sullivan.

“It’s insane”, Guentzel said. “There’s things we could’ve done. all three goals in the third period were odd-man rushes”.

It was Nashville’s first lead of the series – no offside challenge this time – but it did not last. It was a rather chaotic game, encapsulated in this freaky scene shown during the pregame (although it happened during the West final), which also happens to be the greatest gif in hockey history.