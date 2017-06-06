Golden state defeated Cleveland in the second game of the NBA Finals

It was his first career postseason triple-double and the best Finals game of his career.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. No arrests were made and all of the men involved in the shoving match were Warriors fans, police said in a statement. But ultimately, it didn’t matter as he wore down.

James carried the team on offense and defense, scoring 29 points and stealing the ball several times.

Those belonged to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

But even with that, the Cavs never had a lead in this one past the first five minutes of the game and while they did get the deficit down to one a couple of times early in the third, it was up to double digits again by the beginning of the fourth and never came down after that. That’s their 29th win in their last 30 games and they might not lose another one this season.

James tied Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson all had big games for Golden State, which is looking every bit as unfair as most people expected when it added Durant last July. The Warriors were too deep, too talented. He made 6 of 9 shots when guarded by James, who otherwise imposed his will on the game. His defense was on point, but his 8-12 shooting helped lift the Warriors in key spots.

“He reminded us it’s going to get even tougher going to Cleveland”. It’s what they do.

LeBron James huffed and puffed and took a seat in the second half, the Warriors house still standing strong against his best efforts.

Durant and Curry each scored 15 first-half points, but Golden State had 13 turnovers at the break after just four in the series opener.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter. “Five blocks tonight and even more shots at the rim that he caused them to miss or alter”. Jaws dropped, the Warriors led 115-97 and the Cavs headed to a timeout.

“That’s the look that I see in him throughout this Finals”, Green said.

“Defensively, now he has to do a lot more”, Cavs coach Ty Lue said. It’s the third quarter in particular that has undone the Cavs. He hit a 3-pointer, two free throws and then stunned the joint with a dribbling display where he went east, west, north, south and drove around and past James for a score that brought an 83-73 lead.

But it’s also fair to say these Warriors are such a bigger challenge, a type of strain the National Basketball Association might never have seen before. We love his presence.

It was only the second time in playoff history that rivals managed triple doubles in the same game, the other in 1970 by New York’s Walt Frazier and Milwaukee’s Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Warriors were careless with the ball on June 4 in Oracle Arena while committing 20 turnovers and still won, 132-113.

“There’s an eight on the start sheet that I need to correct when we go to Cleveland”, Curry said.

Hard to say. The Cavs showed periods of competitive basketball in both Games 1 and 2, but they haven’t come close to stringing four quarters together.

“As much as the comparison wants to be drawn from last year to this year, this is a totally different team”, Irving said.