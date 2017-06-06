Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers – 6/7/17 NBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

“We’re never anxious about him and his shooting and the spotlight that’s on that”, Curry said of Thompson. “But having him back on the bench means a lot”.

“We love his presence”. We love his voice.

Would the Cavaliers have a shot at beating them in Golden State then?

Warriors guard Stephen Curry had his first career triple double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, crediting his exceptional effort to the motivation of playing for the crown. Though the Cavs continued to play at an upbeat pace that seemingly favors the Warriors, Cleveland kept things close in the first half as LeBron seemed more intent in Game 2 on just lowering his head and charging the basket.

“It’s that much harder once you get closer to the end”.

“We’re just trying to just stay in the moment”, Durant said in his post-game press conference, per Joe Garza of Yahoo!

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping to bounce back from their second straight double-digit loss after getting blown out by 132-113 in Game 2. I knew he didn’t lose confidence in himself and knew he was helping us win even though he wasn’t shooting the ball well. “‘Knute Rockne, All-American?’ Yeah, probably show that. Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”. “And we’re going to need to play better to win on the road”. Kevin Love had 27 points and Kyrie Irving 19. But if any opponent is going to do it, it’d be these Warriors.

Durant scored from every corner of the court.

Kerr only revealed his comeback less than two hours before tip-off, leaving social media to inform Golden State forward Draymond Green. The Cavs didn’t score for nearly 3 minutes as the Warriors pushed the lead to 14 points at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Shaquille O’Neal once made 13 free throws during a half on June 9, 2000. He and Durant combined for 66 points and 18 assists in the opener, then dominated again while the supporting cast shined.

Klay Thompson bounced back from a quiet Game 1, in which he only scored six points and put up 22 on 8-of-12 shooting.

The Warriors had just four turnovers in Game 1 – a figure James alone doubled – but that increased to 20 on Sunday, with Kerr making it clear he will not accept a repeat performance when the series continues at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

It didn’t matter in the end. “And scoring the basketball for Kyrie’s not a big deal, so he’ll get on track as far as scoring the basketball”.

Warriors: The Warriors had their first 40-point quarter in the Finals since scoring 41 in the first quarter of Game 6 in 1967 against the 76ers. Curry danced around James before eventually laying one in. It also matched Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter.