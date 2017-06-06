Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals game 2

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert experienced cramping in the second half of the Cavs’ 132-113 Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Sunday and required intravenous fluids after the game, a team source told ESPN. They had a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in last year’s Finals before the Cavs stormed back to win it in seven games.

Golden State’s defense gave the Cavs trouble for the second straight game and Irving was asked about why the Warriors have been able to make it hard for him in the first two games of the series.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and came up with some key defensive plays.

Turning Point – The third quarter proved to be Cleveland’s undoing for the second straight game – with the Wine & Gold chipping away at Golden State’s lead only to see the Warriors use a sudden burst to put them back in double-digit hole.

The drama began even before Sunday’s game, when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2. He coached the Warriors to their first championship since moving West in 1975 and watched as a team ambassador as Golden State captured its first title since then two years ago.Kevin Durant has proved to be the dynamic, dominant player Golden State expected when he signed last summer.

Reigning MVP Curry posted the first triple-double of his playoff career with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double display. After a miserable 3-for-16 shooting performance in Game 1, Klay Thompson was hitting only 36.6 percent of his shots in the playoffs. “We’re just trying to play good basketball every time down the floor”.

“You act like I’m just this troubled guy who’s been in a bunch of trouble and can’t control myself”, Green said.

“We made runs – we cut it to four at one point and then they went on quick 9-0 run or 12-0 run”.

But the Cavs’ margin of error is slim, and they need a near-perfect game to beat Golden State. He followed his 21 rebounds in Game 1 by scoring 27 points in Game 2. We have to give them something to cheer for.

Asked after the game if he felt any different being out there after such a long absence, Kerr said that it “felt great – got a really nice reception from our fans and our players”.

The NBA Finals head to Cleveland for Game 3 Wednesday night.

“That’s what they do”, James said.

“The second half, we settled in and just tried to play better and played tougher on defense”, Durant said. “We love his voice”, Curry said.

“For me, it did feel good to see the ball go in”, Thompson said. He has totaled eight rebounds combined over two games after averaging more than nine boards per contest in the regular season.

Kerr had his hands full with the game, which featured physical play, eight sloppy turnovers by Curry and early foul calls on passionate forward Draymond Green, whose protestations could have triggered at least one technical. Cleveland needs him to get going if they want to have any hope at winning this series. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries. “We know, trust me, we know”.

“But heading to Cleveland we’re going to have to be a lot smarter”.

” A Steph Curry triple-double, highlighted by a masterful dribbling exhibition that spun around LeBron James before he scooped in a layup over his sledgehammer block”. “But they’re a team you cannot – you can’t let them go on runs”.