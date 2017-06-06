Gomez lauds Bieber’s Manchester gig performance:’He did great’

“Justin Bieber was back in town for last night’s remarkable concert #ForManchester, in memory of all those who were tragically killed and injured in the recent very bad attack at the Manchester Arena”, notes the site.

The pop star even gave her ex, Justin Bieber, a much-deserved shoutout.

The One Love Manchester concert has been full of handsome moments, but Justin Bieber honoring the victims of the Manchester attack was one of the most emotional moments of all.

During a visit to a New York-based radio channel, Gomez said that she found Bieber’s words at the concert “really attractive”.

“It was attractive. Every one did such a handsome job”, Selena said. It was so gorgeous. I thought Justin did great.

Grande had just wrapped up her concert, when the bomb went off, killing 23 men, women and children and injuring 119 people. “We love you so much”.

“That’s what I hope everybody can take away”, Selena said of the concert’s important theme. “What an awesome thing we’re doing tonight, would you not agree?” Bieber may seem like an unlikely candidate to have one of the evening’s most heartfelt moments, but his simple call to honor the victims was simply stunning.

‘It was handsome, ‘ she said. She continued: “And I want to also say I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mommy a few days ago”.

When the crowd responded, a tearful Justin led them in a chant of, “We love you and we honour you”.