GOP Donors OK With Trump’s Tough Talk on Twitter

After the attacks Khan said publicly that people should not be alarmed by the increased police presence in London.

London [U.K.], June 6: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has led a vigil of hundreds of Londoners in rememberance of those who died following Saturday night’s terror attack in the capital.

“MSM (mainstream media) is working hard to sell it!”

In a clear reference to Trump’s tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Clinton said: “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership – like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London“. Khan, however, isn’t the first foreign leader to feel Trump’s insults.

Mrs May said Mr Trump was wrong to criticise Mr Khan in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

Trump had already attacked Kahn once on Twitter only hours after seven people were killed in a terror plot that involved using a truck to run people over on London Bridge and a subsequent knife attack at a nearby market.

“But the fact is we need to make sure the police have the resources and support they need, and as the mayor, my job is to make our city safe and I’ll do my best as the mayor to be an advocate and champion for our police to get the tools they need”.

After the mayor’s office contextualized Khan’s remarks, Trump went on the offensive again, tweeting on Monday that the explanation was a “pathetic excuse“.

New York City’s mayor Bill de Blasio had already made his feelings known on Twitter, writing: “Mayor Sadiq Khan is doing an extraordinary job supporting Londoners in a time of pain. No reason to be alarmed“, was the full statement.

That tweet prompted several lawmakers to demand that May cancel Trump’s scheduled trip to the UK.

The White House denied claims Trump was criticising Khan because he was Muslim, calling the suggestion “utterly ridiculous”.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump says the Justice Department “should have stayed” with the first travel ban executive order.

Khan, a human rights lawyer and practicing Muslim whose parents are from Pakistan, has repeatedly challenged Trump’s calls to ban Muslims or people from majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, saying the president has an “ignorant view of Islam”.

Trump’s tweet drew controversy in the United Kingdom, where lawmakers accused the USA president of smearing Khan’s stance on terrorism.

Prime Minister Theresa May, the Conservative Party leader, was asked earlier on Monday about Trump’s criticism of Khan.

Trump was panned widely for his misplaced comment.

‘Police services have become much more efficient, ‘ she said, adding: ‘In the face of this changing threat, I will be seeking for London and for policing generally more resourcing’. “There will always be exceptions” to the ban, Trump says.

The Trump administration is expected to take the proposal to the Supreme Court next week.