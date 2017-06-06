GOP rep on radicalized Islamic suspects: ‘Kill them all’

Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. The statement was in response to a draft of a script for a “Crime Stoppers” video in which Higgins placed a “bounty on [the] heads” of criminals in St. Landry’s Parish. Sworn into office on January 3, he now serves on committees on Homeland Security, Veterans’ Affairs, and Science, Space, and Technology.

“Wow, you are no better than a terrorist”, read one user’s comment that fetched more than 800 likes. His stern demeanor, backcountry drawl and made-for-TV one-liners explain why, in towns across southern Louisiana, he became known as the “Cajun John Wayne“.

“You will be hunted, you will be trapped, and if you raise your weapon to a man like me, we will return fire with superior fire”, he declared in a video holding an automatic rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest.

That wasn’t the only law enforcement job Higgins had to leave.

“He is trying to be truthful”, Mr. Comeaux said.

A spokesperson for Higgins’ congressional office didn’t immediately respond to TPM’s questions, including whether the congressman was advocating for a specific policy, or whether “kill them all” included the constitutional right to due process for suspected terrorists. He came in second in the primary, but faced his opponent, Scott Angelle, in a runoff election on December 10 – and won 56.1 percent of the vote.

He replaced six-term Rep. Charles W. Boustany Jr.

“Higgins presented himself as a blunt-speaking everyman”, the Acadiana Advocate reported after his December election.

Since winning his seat, Higgins has (not surprisingly) voted in line with Trump 100 percent of the time, and has spoken out in favor of the AHCA.

Trump, who during the campaign called for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration into the US, has renewed his calls for a travel ban following the London attack.

In January, he delivered a speech on the House floor in support of the ban, according to ABC affiliate KATC.

He resigned from his post as captain in March of previous year after apparent friction with a sheriff, who allegedly took issue with the direction the “Crime Stoppers” videos were taking and asked Higgins to tone it down (in them, he would make comments like, “you have no brain cells”, among other “disrespectful and demeaning” things).

With his declaration that Christendom is “at war with Islamic horror”, Higgins was embracing a theme of the far-right: the fight against extremist jihadists is part of a fundamental clash between Christian society and Islam. “We’d rather die on our feet than live on our knees”.