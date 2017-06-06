Gore: Trump Administration ‘Tongue-Tied and Confused About the Climate Crisis’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his “climate change” minister Catherine McKenna are both “disappointed” over President Donald Trump’s decision to break with the Paris climate accord.

In an interview on CNBC on Friday, Cohn said the move was part of the administration’s efforts to boost U.S. economic growth and help companies by increasing demand for United States goods, along with other efforts targeting regulations, taxes and infrastructure.

Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, tapping into his “America First” campaign theme.

Asked whether the decision will impact India-US ties, Mr Hall said, “I don’t think so”.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, Pence said on television.

There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world.

The “We Are Still In” initiative represents $6.2 trillion of the United States economy – composed of bipartisan “drivers of the real economy”, Lou Leonard, World Wildlife Fund’s Senior Vice President of Climate Change and Energy, told The Independent.

The governors of four New England states – including two Republicans – are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. The company also says that it is not abandoning long term plans to develop affordable fuel cells.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, submitted a letter Monday to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, expressing support for the Paris accord on behalf of the group.

Additionally, although the United States has pulled out of the agreement, most European countries remain.

“It’s an important worldwide agreement on climate change”, May said Friday.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto reaffirmed his city’s commitment to the 2015 Paris accord and called the president’s move “reckless” and “unacceptable”.

Earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “There is no reverse gear to energy transition”. The company acknowledged Friday that he would not step down from Trump’s business group.

However, it’s irrelevant what is believed about climate science by Trump, Sen.

“You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire”, Farron said, referring to a brief hand-holding moment during May’s trip to the White House in January.

He said MA will continue its commitment to exceed the emission reduction targets of the Paris compact.

Finally, in an interview set to air on Sunday, U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley gave a more straightforward response: “President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation”, she told Jake Tapper. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”.