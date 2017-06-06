Governor Reynolds defends use of private jet

Reynolds said Monday asking businessman Gary Kirke for use of his private airplane was legal.

Kim Reynolds says she’s monitoring a decline in state revenue for the current budget year but didn’t specify what she’ll do if there is a shortfall.

“The Racing and Gaming Commission is an independent agency with no oversight from the governor’s office”, she said. “I have not and will not weigh in on any of the casino licenses”.

The Associated Press reported last week that Reynolds and acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg used Kirke’s plane on May 26 to fly across Iowa as part of their new “Building a Better Iowa” tour. It included stops in Hawarden, Mason City, Cedar Rapids and Davenport.

Kirke helps oversee Wild Rose Entertainment, which is competing for a state license to build a casino in Cedar Rapids. Corbett told The Cedar Rapids Gazette it appears Reynolds may be getting “too cozy” with an executive who hopes to land a multi-million dollar casino. “I have never done that in the past, I will not do it going forward, this is done by an independent agency”, she said.

The gift of the plane’s use is considered a donation to the governor’s campaign.

Reynolds had planned to drive around Iowa to introduce herself to Iowans, but when the U.S. Senate delayed Branstad’s confirmation hearing it shortened the window between her May 24 swearing in and the Memorial Day weekend.

“We checked”, she said, adding that the contribution will be disclosed when she files her financial report.

Reynolds says the state’s incoming revenue receipts fluctuate and no decision has been made.

Reynolds defended that people linked to the casino were organizing the fundraiser by alluding to her future gubernatorial plans. “We will have house parties all over this state of Iowa”.