Grande gets emotional during Manchester benefit concert

Visibly moved at times, the 23-year-old singer performed with Miley Cyrus and the Black Eyed Peas, while other highlights were provided by Katy Perry, Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Liam Gallagher and Justin Bieber. Held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, several people who went to the May 22 concert also attended.

Katy Perry lent a pair of her empowering songs to the benefit, following a stripped-down version of “Part of Me” with a thumping performances of “Roar“.

The Red Cross in a statement Monday said that almost $13 million has been raised for the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” since a suicide bombing at the end of Grande’s May 22 show in the city.

Less than 24 hours after the London attack, a benefit concert took place in Manchester for victims of the terrorist bombing at Ariana Grande’s show last month.

‘From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be a safe space for my fans. Fans who were at Ariana’s concert at Manchester Arena when the attack happened were given free tickets to the benefit show.

Following May 22’s suicide bombing that took the lives of twenty-two innocent concertgoers, Ariana Grande posted a heartfelt apology to her fans on Twitter. “I’m not going to let go of God”, he said.

Grande closed the concert whose proceeds will go toward the Red Cross’ We Love Manchester emergency fund, with a stirring performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” that didn’t leave a dry eye in the house.

Pop star Justin Bieber had tears in his eyes as he delivered an emotional speech at the One Love concert in Manchester on Sunday.