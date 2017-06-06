Griffin ‘should be ashamed of herself’ after photo, Trump tweets

Griffin’s contract with the cable news net has been terminated effective immediately.

Griffin’s New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper criticized the imagery.

Comedian Kathy Griffin has been fired by CNN after sharing a grisly image of herself holding what appeared to be the dismembered head of President Donald Trump. The First Lady’s statement came hours after her husband and Potus slammed the image as “sick” and said that his 11-year-old son Barron “was having a hard time” after seeing the image of the bloodied head that resembles his father. “I sincerely apologize“, she said in a video that she posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

She said she asked Shields, who is known for his provocative images, to take down the photo.

“The image is too disturbing.I understand how it affects people”.

“I hope we can at least agree that it’s never amusing to joke about violence toward anyone, and particularly in this politically-charged moment, toward our president”, she said.

But the response did more to unite liberals and conservatives in their condemnation of the sketch, which many said crossed a line – even Chelsea Clinton told her it was the wrong move. But there comes a time and point when celebrities and entertainment mediums take their jokes too far. “I ask your forgiveness”.

Griffin’s apology, apparently, was too little too late.

Needless to say, President Trump took exception to the photos and launched an attack on Griffin over social media earlier today.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive”, a CNN spokesperson said. “It wasn’t amusing. I beg for your forgiveness”.

In a second tweet, she added: “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever!”

CNN have ended their 10-year long contract with American comedian Kathy Griffin after she posed for a picture holding a bloody decapitated head of President Donald Trump. “It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for”. “I was wrong”, she tweeted. Taking down the image.