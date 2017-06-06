Grubhub INC (GRUB) Holder Joho Capital LLC Raised Its Holding

The firm owned 23,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 123.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GrubHub by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,705.50.

At the end of Mar reporting period, 103 institutional holders increased their position in GrubHub Inc. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 947,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after buying an additional 919,832 shares in the last quarter. Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ GRUB) traded down 0.69% on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,142.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

Another critical number in evaluating a stock is P/E or the price to earnings ratio. Grubhub Inc had 56 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th.

The company reported its EPS on 04/27/2017. GrubHub had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

While considering growth estimates of the company, it has next quarter growth estimates of 8.7% whereas during current quarter it has 13% estimations over growth, comparing to the estimations of 27% during current year and 23% for next year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Maxim Group downgraded the shares of GRUB in report on Friday, July 29 to “Hold” rating.

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. The stock of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Monday, August 31. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upped their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2. The company now has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $36,560.16. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Currently, the market capitalization of GrubHub Inc.

02/09/2017 – GrubHub Inc. was downgraded to ” by analysts at Mizuho.