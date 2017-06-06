Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Announce BET Docuseries

The wedding special will air on Oct 17, 2017.

The Wopsters are headed to the small screen. “Yes, the Wopsters are coming to BET”.

Atlanta rap star Gucci Mane just signed on with BET for a new reality show with his fiance Keyshia Ka’oir.

The series will be executive produced by Carlos King for Kingdom Reign Entertainment, David George and Jordanna Hochman for iTV American with Oji Singletary as showrunner, Billboard reports.

Fans of the pair will also get a behind-the-scenes look into the couple’s respective careers.

The couple has been together since they met in 2010, before facing some serious trials and tribulations while Gucci was in prison up until previous year summer. After meeting in 2010, the two stayed together throughout Gucci’s incarceration to finally get engaged past year on the Kiss Cam at an Atlanta Hawks game in November.

Keyshia took to Instagram to announce that the happy couple have signed a deal with BET, who will be airing their wedding special for all of us deemed unworthy of invitation.