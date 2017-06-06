Gulf crisis is latest strain on Qatar’s 2022 World Cup

The decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE to break off diplomatic ties with Qatar is likely to cause some headaches in the USA as the countries are major military allies and host important United States bases. The Saudi-led coalition said it had expelled Qatar from the group.

The press agency of Saudi Arabia issued a statement accusing their neighbours of “harbouring a multitude of terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to create instability in the region“.

Al-Ahram cited sources as saying that an agreement signed in 1974 and two memorandums of understanding signed in 2004 and 2007 between the Egyptian and the Qatari labour ministries are so far still in effect.

The gulf countries have closed their airspace to Qatar Airways.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arab states blame Qatar for supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and other groups in the region, and they view the state-owned, Doha-based satellite channel Al-Jazeera as a mouthpiece for Islamists who challenge their governments.

Qatar has taken all necessary measures to ensure normal life and there is no need to panic or stock up essential items, according to a cabinet statement.

The Gulf countries ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

Qatar is home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which is home to the forward headquarters of the USA military’s Central Command. Maj.

“We don’t want to see some kind of permanent rift and I suspect we won’t”, said the senior Trump administration official on condition of anonymity, adding the United States would send a representative if the Gulf Cooperation Council nations met to discuss the rift with Qatar.

Turkey, which enjoys friendly relations with Qatar and other Gulf countries, offered its help, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu telling reporters: “We will give any kind of support for the situation to be normalised”. Airlines suspended flights and residents nervous about the peninsula’s lone land border closing cleaned out grocery store shelves.

Qatar Airways – one of the region’s major carriers that flies through Saudi airspace – posted a list of suspensions on its website, affecting flights to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE.

The diplomatic crisis sweeping the Gulf could invigorate a campaign by critics of Qatar to strip Doha of the 2022 World Cup, experts said yesterday.

The pulling of diplomatic relations follows a visit to Saudi Arabia last month by American President Donald Trump.

There was no immediate word from Kuwait and Oman on Monday on their ties with Qatar.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups. The chief worry among them is the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist political group opposed to monarchical rule. However, it remains a key financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012. “Dialogue is imperative, especially during blessed Ramadan”, Zarif tweeted, referring to the Muslim month of fasting. He offered USA help in finding a solution.

Write to us in the Comments Section and share your views on our Facebook Page.