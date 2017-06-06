Gulf rift over Qatar could complicate USA goals in Mideast

Pakistan also said it has “no” plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Federation Internationale de Football Association also issued a short statement saying it remains in “regular contact with Qatar” amid the growing diplomatic crisis.

Qatar’s backing of Islamists dates to a decision by the current ruling emir’s father to end a tradition of automatic deference to Saudi Arabia, the dominant Gulf Arab power, and forge the widest possible array of allies.

Qatar is one of the world’s richest countries and of strategic importance, being the biggest producer of liquefied natural gas. And lo and behold, Qatar doesn’t behave in that way, and it annoys the hell out of the Saudis.

Henderson: The timing of this crisis is extraordinary.

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”, Saudi state news agency SPA said. And so this is a bit of a shock. Even as it joined the occasional GCC outbursts against Tehran, it maintained sound economic and diplomatic ties.

Henderson: Well, the cutting off of diplomatic relations has its own impact.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, three out of six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), along with Egypt, announced on Monday that they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Qatar Airways said it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia with immediate effect, at least until the end of Monday.

Abdul Rahman insisted there would be no escalation on the part of Doha, a longtime ally of the United States which has been viewed with lingering suspicion by Washington over its leniency with groups like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Neighboring Kuwait has been mediating in the dispute, and its emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, urged Qatar’s ruler to calm tensions and refrain from escalating the rift, Kuwait state news agency Kuna said. Is that correct? Was Saudi Arabia shutting down its land borders?

3-Closure of UAE airspace and seaports for all Qataris in 24 hours and banning all Qatari means of transportation, coming to or leaving the UAE, from crossing, entering or leaving the UAE territories, and taking all legal measures in collaboration with friendly countries and Global companies with regards to Qataris using the UAE airspace and territorial waters, from and to Qatar, for national security considerations. This is a particularly crucial time for food. “Dialogue is imperative, especially during blessed Ramadan”, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, referring to the Muslim month of fasting.

Qatar’s Minister of Defence Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah (R) welcomes U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis (C) and U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith (L) at his residence on April 22, 2017 in Doha, Qatar.

