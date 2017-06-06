Gulf rift threatens air travel disruption across region and beyond

Qatar has called the decision “unjustified“.

Major airlines on the Arabian Peninsula have announced they will stop flying to Qatar as the Gulf crisis deepens.

The rift between Qatar and the other Gulf countries had taken a turn after the former’s state-run news agency was hacked.

The said countries- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen are also reported to have cut all air and water transportation services to Qatar.

Iran – a Qatari ally – blamed the US President Donald Trump for setting the stage for the rift during his recent trip to Saudi capital Riyadh. The move was announced by state television. They would need to win all three of those to have any hope of reaching a play-off that may see them play Saudi Arabia or UAE for a place in Russian Federation.

Some 4.82 million Indians live in the Gulf, including 630,000 in Qatar. While in Australia, he also said he didn’t think this would have an effect on the fight against ISIS. The tiny peninsula of Qatar only shares a border with Saudi Arabia, but with other countries vowing to cut off sea and air contact, Qatar is now pretty isolated. According to the Qatar Stock Exchange website, the stock market indicator fell sharply from 9,923 to 9,400, followed by a continued decline to around 9,100 points.

“Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” until 1159 GMT the same day, a statement from the Doha-based carrier said. Some of its flights were going through Iranian airspace Monday.

Egypt says it took the decision “in light of the continued insistence of the Qatari government to take a stance against Egypt“. The size of the annual bilateral trade between two countries is $18bn.

Qatar is the site of the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, home to the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command. Maj.

Major Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway told The Associated Press in a statement on Monday that United States military aircraft continue to fly missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria despite the rift. “We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”. The last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart at 2.30am on June 6, while the last flight from Doha to Dubai will depart at 3.50am on the same day.

“The era of sanctions is over too, and cutting diplomatic ties, closing borders, laying sieges on countries, and ejecting countries out of the selfsame coalition, etc.is not the way out of the crisis”, PressTV quoted the official as saying. While true in a military sense, it’s hard to see how the crisis won’t undermine the call President Trump made in Riyadh for a unified front against terrorism and Iran. FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, declining to elaborate. It did not elaborate.

Even before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions. Though its policies remained inclined towards Saudi, Qatar’s decision to continue its ties with Iran left Saudi upset.

Qatar is the biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Paul Hughes, the head, as was last known, of global media relations for the Supreme Committee of Delivery & Legacy, the organization overseeing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, did not answer a request for comment.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbours over its support of Islamists. Qatar Airways flies to nine cities in the neighboring country. The nations also allege that Qatar condones fundraising for terrorist networks and militant groups in Syria. However, it remains a key financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012.