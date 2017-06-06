Gunman “Singled Out” Victims in Orlando Shooting Spree

A lone gunman on Monday returned with a semi-automatic pistol to the Orlando awning factory where was sacked in April and methodically killed five people, then himself, the Orange County sheriff said. His nephew called him to let him know that his brother had been shot at work and brought to the hospital, where he died.

Revenge against an employer, romantic partner or co-workers often is the motive, experts say.

What has changed in recent years is the willingness of employers to set up systems to monitor people who might be threats, experts said.

No information was immediately available about Montanez-Crespo.

Searching for a motive, deputies cordoned off a trailer park in Maitland, where Neumann lived alone in a mobile home on a busy road next to a funeral home, a used auto lot and a dog-grooming business.

Demings described Neumann as a disgruntled employee, adding that the “tragic incident” is an example of workplace violence, and there’s no indication of any ties to terrorism.

The lone gunman’s neighbor, Elizabeth, who declined to give her last name, said Neumann had anger issues. It did not appear he had a concealed weapons permit for the semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting. That co-worker was not among the victims Monday, the sheriff said. However, in 2014, police did respond to the same business after the subject battered a fellow employee.

SAGO: This incident happened one week after a gunman entered Orlando International Airport, causing it to be evacuated and delaying flights.

There have been multiple deaths reported in a shooting outside Orlando, Florida Monday morning.

“Most of the victims were shot in the head”, Demings said.

Eight other people were inside the business when the shootings took place, he said. Her sister was in the restroom when she heard a noise, Adams told reporters. She came out and saw someone lying on the floor.

“She said, ‘I saw too much. My boss is dead, ‘” Adams said. He noted that next Monday will mark a year since the worst mass shooting in modern US history, at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

The latest government statistics show say fatal workplace shootings like the one in Orlando, Fla., on Monday have ticked upward in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

He noted that Aaron Alexis, killed in a gunfight with police after he had killed 12 people at Washington Navy Yard in 2013, was well known for his freakish behavior.

Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, “are praying for the families who lost loved ones today”.