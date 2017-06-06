Guptas receive R70-million Value-Added Tax return from SARS

The report stated that the payout caused a “huge fallout” at SARS and that the service’s head Tom Moyane was required to step in.

According to the City Press, SARS staff were loathe to pay out the R70 million tax return to the family, because they would have to break tax rules to do it.

This comes after last week’s exposé by the Sunday Times which claimed to have seen a series of revealing emails that allegedly prove that the Guptas are very much involved in the running of the country.

The report stated that Value-Added Tax refunds must normally be paid into the taxpayer’s local account.

Regulations stipulate that tax returns can only be paid into a tax payer’s account – however the Gupta family reportedly has no active South African bank account after the local banks shut them down.

“Sars officials refused because this would be contrary to the law and Sars procedure. Sars got an in-house legal opinion that confirmed it could not be done”, an insider told the paper.

According to a Hawks report, former ANC MP and Gupta whistle-blower Vytjie Mentor has allegedly not been cooperating fully with an investigation into state capture and has not provided details about the period when she was allegedly induced by the Guptas at their Saxonwold compound to aid them in corruption. Absa, Nedbank and Standard Bank are some of the financial institutions that dropped the Guptas in 2016.

SARS spokesperson Sandile Memela said it did not discuss taxpayers’ information with third parties.

“This includes comments on possible refunds paid to a taxpayer or trader”.

The Gupta family’s attorney Gert van der Merwe said he was unaware of the payment and was yet to receive any instructions from his clients.