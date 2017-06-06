Haley Claims That Trump ‘Believes the Climate Is Changing’

Not long after, Musk tweeted that he was departing the council, adding that “climate change is real”. We will continue to work with our domestic and worldwide partners to drive progress on one of the greatest challenges we face as a world.

In a speech delivered on 1 June, Trump argued that the current deal puts the United States at a disadvantage and called for a fresh round of negotiations to reach a new, “fairer” accord. He made no mention of climate change science.

China’s president Li Keqiang said fighting climate change was a global consensus and an worldwide responsibility.

But Haley, in an interview with CNN that aired fully on Sunday, did not hedge.

But Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), passed up five chances to say whether Trump subscribed to such mainstream scientific belief.

During Mr Trump’s announcement to tell the world that the United States was withdrawing, he said that he was elected to represent “Pittsburgh, not Paris”, leading the mayor of that Pennsylvania city to soon after say that Pittsburgh was still planning on going forward with reducing its carbon footprint. “As 211 mayors representing 54 million Americans, we will adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement“, they announced in a joint statement. “Because if he did believe in it, you wouldn’t pull out of Paris”.

China, the European Union and India, which along with the USA make up the four biggest emitters of carbon dioxide, have restated their commitment to the accord.

“What’s important here is, what the president did on Thursday is put America first”, he said.

France and India are members of the International Solar Alliance, set up following the Paris agreement, which aims to generate $1tn of investment in solar power by 2030.

The only other two countries are war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, which opposed the deal because it didn’t go far enough to control global warming.

The Paris accord is meant to limit the global rise in temperature attributed to emissions. “It’s good news that the rest of the world is”, he said.

While the U.S. decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies.