Hands-on with Apple’s new HomePod smart speaker

He said that the service will be available at 50% of retailers within the United States by the end of the year.

The company are also talking up the new full-sized Smart Keyboard and reworked Apple Pencil as the ideal accessories for the iPad Pro, saying they bring “breakthrough levels of precision and utility” to the overall package. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. A ball of yarn that costs $349. Apple announced that the Amazon Prime Video app is coming to Apple TV later this year.

On stage, Schiller talked up the HomePod’s acoustic qualities, which include seven beam-forming horn-loaded tweeters, each with its own amplifier, and a four-inch powered woofer that can adapt to the acoustic characteristics of the room it’s playing in.

Professional portrait modeWith Apple iOS 11, Portrait Mode images can be taken with optical image stabilization, True Tone flash and HDR, so every shot looks even more professional.

All of the iMacs are getting refreshed with brighter screens, double the max memory, and USB-C ports for faster data transfer. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

In iOS 11 you’ll be able to use Apple Pay to pay other people directly using a new app that sits in iMessage.

Apple Pay will be available in 50 percent of retailers in the USA by end of year.

The iMac Pro blends the super-thin design of the standard Apple all-in-one with the bleeding-edge productivity focus of the old Mac Pro, packing enough power to handle high-end tasks like 3D modelling for VR. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said. Or if someone texts you about owing money, it will ask if you want to pay using Apple Pay.

Digital assistant Siri has been given an overhaul, and her speech has been updated from the slightly stilted robo speech of yesterday to take on a more human-sounding natural cadence.

Besides new hardware, Apple’s shopping spree recently also included two very interesting acquisitions.

The iMac Pro is a matte gray 27-inch computer that Apple says is the most powerful Mac it’s ever made. Notes will also gain a built-in document scanner, allowing users to capture and markup physical paper documents right into the Notes app. Markup is also being more tightly integrated into Mail, allowing users to add inline drawings to email messages. Prices for the new iPads start at $649.

While whispers of a touch-enabled Mac line that would open the door to more versatile Apple machines turned out to be baseless, Apple is significantly updating several of its existing products with modern components, as well as introducing a new turbo-charged iMac.

Characters from Toy Story will now be available be on Apple Watch and Siri can be launched directly from the Watch Face, according to Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology.

Last, but certainly not least were Apple’s ARKit and VR demonstrations. Because ARKit uses computer vision that relies on the device’s onboard sensors and CPU/GPU, no external equipment is required to run these sorts of AR experiences. It is this potential that Apple will hope to tap into once they get the ARKit into the hands of more developers.

The arrival of a Prime Video app on the Apple TV would cap off nearly two years of feuding between the companies.