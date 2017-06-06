Hands-on with iOS 11 features on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The tech giant launched a bunch of refinements in its all four platforms – tvOS, watchOS, macOS and iOS – with iOS 11, watchOS 4, High Sierra and updates to its Mac line of desktops and notebooks. But, given the duration and the number of launches, it was not possible for the company to speak about each and every feature.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia.

HomePod is created to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs and deep knowledge of personal music preferences. Siri will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

Apple said that it is the fastest browser ever with features like autoplay blocking, intelligent tracking prevention that uses machine learning to block irritating content. Apple is also adding the translate feature, which though sis still till in beta, to Siri.

With an upcoming software update for iPhones and iPads, Siri will learn your habits based on what articles you might be reading, for instance. Money can then be transferred into a nominated bank account or used to pay for apps and good online. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. Or make that new voices, with a male version of Siri is getting a refresh, too.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists.

Speaking to 5,300 attendees who are mostly app developers at the mega hall of McEnery Convention Center, the head honcho of Apple gave an introduction and brief insight on all the new announcements, followed by detailed presentations by respective product heads.

Besides that, augmented reality (AR) is coming to hundreds of millions of iOS devices this fall.

Apple is hoping a new smart home speaker will strike a chord with music lovers – the latest test of the iPhone maker’s ability to redefine markets originally staked out by its rivals.

We managed to get some hands-on time with the new features and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro during the show…. That size offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t.

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40 percent to fit into an incredibly compact package that still weighs just one pound.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

Whenever the phone is connected to a vehicle using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the auto is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates. Apple also unveiled the high-end iMac Pro coming in December starting at $4,999.

If someone does text you while you’re driving, the phone can respond with an automatic message telling them you’re driving and can’t respond just now. For starters, the app bar at the bottom of the screen will now have space for even more apps. Apple will also have new tools for organizing photos and creating sharable videos. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions. Google Maps already does both.

Apple new product that is much expected by its followers is the HomePod. The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel.

So, interestingly, at one point during the event, Apple SVP Craig Federighi threw in a lot of new iOS 11 features on the screen.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014. It includes new features for watchfaces, such as complications updating based on time of day or location and a new Siri-based watchface.

Apple also brought file system and virtual reality (VR) to High Sierra.