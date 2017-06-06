Harry Kane: I can take Wayne Rooney’s place as England captain

“We wanted to come and put the guys into a different environment, something they weren’t expecting”.

In November, the Football Association launched a crackdown on allowing squad members nights off while on global duty as a result of Wayne Rooney’s infamous late night at the Grove Hotel ahead of a friendly against Spain.

The players, who met up at St George’s Park on Friday, were shocked to discover they would be heading to the Royal Marines’ commando training centre near Exeter.

Southgate’s on-field preparations for Saturday’s clash at Hampden Park begin on Tuesday.

Southgate gathered his players and support staff in one of the national football centre’s dressing rooms, where a member of the Royal Marines informed them that they would immediately relocate to Devon for the next 48 hours. I feel we can do that. I think there was a real connection formed between everybody, and it was also a great life experience for everybody.

The Commando Training Centre’s commandant, Colonel Mike Tanner, said he and his staff enjoyed working with Southgate’s men. “They threw themselves into every challenge with enthusiasm and good humour”.

They are some of the fittest, most valuable players in the game expected to perform in high-pressure situations, but could English football’s elite cut it in the Royal Marines? We know it will be a bit tougher doing it away from home but, with the team we have got and the confidence we have got, we know we just have to go out there and not get too caught up in the moment.

This is Kane’s first game under Southgate, having missed the last six games due to injury.

Southgate has left former captain Wayne Rooney out of the squad and is yet to name a replacement for the trip to Glasgow.

Southgate, who played alongside Shearer during his worldwide career spoke of the resemblances between Kane and his former team-mate, saying, “One of the resemblances I see is that if you have won the game and they haven’t scored, both have had the hump!” It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day-in, day-out, so we know each other very well on the pitch, but off the pitch also.