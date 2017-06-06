Healy homers twice in A’s win

He went 4-for-4 that day with two blasts and two doubles, tying a franchise record for most extra-base hits in a game.

Healy went 6 for 12 with four RBI against the Nationals over the weekend, smacking two home runs and two doubles in the A’s 10-4 win Saturday afternoon. Ten of his 13 homers have come at the Coliseum.

“He jokes about that, but I was seriously playing wall ball with myself in Houston”, Healy said, chuckling. “So there’s room for improvement, but I don’t think I feel awesome right now”.

Plouffe did early hitting work on the field and said he has made changes in an effort to get a better look at pitches. Happ allowed two runs in four innings against Cincinnati last week, his first start after missing almost six weeks because of a sore elbow. Toronto C Russell Martin (strained neck) returned to the starting lineup after missing three games.

He is 4-0 with a 3.17 ERA in nine games (seven starts) against Oakland. Manager John Gibbons said: “I was encouraged because the arm strength was there”. “Unfortunately, you can’t do that. I was down three or four guys in the bullpen today, so he needed to pitch deep in the game for us”. Happ came out of his start in the fifth inning on April 16 with what proved to be elbow inflammation. Tanaka has lost four straight starts, allowing 22 runs, 30 hits and eight home runs in 17 2/3 innings. He fell to 4-1 all-time against Oakland. “So I made a little adjustment: I’m starting my load when the pitcher breaks his hands, quite a bit earlier, to get in the hitting phase, the recognition phase, a little bit earlier”.

“I’d hate to put a number it, but I would say June is probably going to be tough”, the A’s manager said. I think that’s an opportunity that we will continue to build on because we’re a team that will walk. He spent the previous four years as a member of the bullpen corps for the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he posted some of the best seasons of his career, including a career-low ERA mark of 1.43 over 65 appearances in 2015.

Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak hit his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth that cut Oakland’s lead to 5-3.

The Blue Jays capitalized on Kevin Pillar‘s walk to start the game, getting a Josh Donaldson RBI double to make night’s first mark on the scoreboard.

A’s closer Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his ninth save in 11 opportunities. Pillar drove in the Jays second run in the fifth, scoring Ezequiel Carrera from first with a line drive down the left field line.

Oakland and Khris Davis got their critical free pass opening the second.

Davis went 0 for 1 with two walks and two runs scored Monday.

“He feels better, but still kind of in a strengthening type thing”, Melvin said, referring to Bassitt. “There’s a different sound certain guys make (when they make contact), and when he gets into one, he hits ’em a long way and can do it at night here in the big part of the park”. He went yard again in the fourth, crushing a 94 miles per hour fastball to the deepest part of the ballpark in center after Davis reached base with his second walk of the game. This time he crushed a 2-2 fastball from Happ, increasing Oakland’s lead to 5-1.

NOTES: A’s LF Khris Davis left the game in the top of the eighth with tightness in a calf that developed over the game. “It’s more about holding him back”, manager Bob Melvin said.

Toronto went 0 for 24 in the series with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 6 Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed reliever J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder tightness on Monday.