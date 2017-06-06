Heidi Klum’s fashion label strikes deal with grocery store chain

Not many details have been revealed as the collection won’t be released until later on in the year, but we’ll update this as soon as we get pics.

Heidi Klum’s collection for Lidl will launch throughout its network of over 650 stores across Europe and the United States later this year.

Klum, who is one of the highest-paid models in the world, has made a range which is “accessible for everyone”, according to the German supermarket.

“At Lidl, we believe high-quality fashion should be attainable for everyone and we look forward to sharing this collection with our customers later this year”, Lidl US chief commercial officer Boudewijn Tiktak said.

Lidl maintains 3,200 stores in Germany and over 10,000 in almost 30 countries in Europe.

The discount grocer is opening its first 10 stores in the USA in North Carolina and Virginia on June 15 and has plans to open 100 here this year.

“Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration”, Klum, 44, said in a statement.

She says: “I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection”. “I hope you love it as much as I do!”

She’s also appeared in films including The Devils Wears Prada and Ella Enchanted, and TV shows such as Parks and Recreation and Sex and the City.