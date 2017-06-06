Here is everything Apple announced at WWDC 2017 on virtual / augmented reality

Bearing a striking resemblance to Google’s Tango platform, I placed a lamp, vase and various other objects on a surface, and then was able to move the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s camera around and look at it from different angles.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which opened June 5, could sound the death knell for almost 10,000 mobile travel apps.

Apple has also started the transition for macOS to drop 32-bit support. Whether you’re a Windows, Apple, or Android fan, “more power!” or “better efficiency!” tends to be the name of the game every year. The 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,099; a 21.5-inch, 4K-capable iMac Retina will cost $1,299; and a 25-inch iMac Retina 5K goes for $1,799. The company says this new computer will ship with an 8-core Xeon processor, with configurations that scale up to an 18-core Xeon processor, 5K display, and an all-new AMD Radeon Vega graphics GPU.

Apple’s put together a guide that will take you through the most important things to know about the first version of the iOS 11 beta and you’ll want to take a look before you take the plunge.

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes. Previously, you’ve only been able to use Apple Pay to buy stuff from various retailers who accept it and the App Store.

The conference is typically devoted to software updates and this year, Apple released a series of new features and updates for the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch – including an augmented-reality kit for developers aimed at making the iPhone “the largest AR platform in the world”.

Apple has announced the HomePod smart speaker that integrates Siri voice interaction and adapts to its environment to provide high quality audio.

The company will be launching their new MacBooks and MacBook Pros immediately. There’s also now a lower-latency Apple pencil so that it feels more like natural writing. The watch face, which seems like a mash-up between Google Now and your Facebook feed, will show you photos of old memories from previous years and make recommendations. Apple claims the new format will have better compression, which means sharper images that take less storage space.

Last, but certainly not least were Apple’s ARKit and VR demonstrations. ARKit allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more. But Apple occasionally also uses the event to introduce new devices and services and upgrades to existing products.

Apple will later this year release a “HomePod” music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people’s lives. We’ll have to wait until September.

The HomePod is designed with privacy in mind, said Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of worldwide marketing.