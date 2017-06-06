Here’s our first look at Apple’s new HomePod smart speaker

“HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a attractive speaker that is less than 18 centimetres tall, can rock most any room with distortion free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”, he said.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

When you think of “music” and “Apple”, you’ll probably find yourself dwelling on the most recent product offering of Apple Music, the all-you-can-hear music smorgasbord Apple competes hard against Google and Spotify.

A prototype Apple HomePod is seen during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

The HomePod is a 6.8-inch speaker driven by an Apple A8 SoC to handle echo cancellation and optimize sound for a given space.

It is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the event was “the best and biggest WWDC ever”.

The HomePod will be priced at $349, more expensive than Amazon’s $180 Echo or $50 Dot and Google’s $129 Home.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the United States market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

For the record, Sonos can also do this sort of stereo pairing, as well as surround configurations (when more speakers are added).

The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple for more than two years as the world’s most valuable technology company looks to make up for a dip in iPhone sales and new ways to get customers to use more of its money-making apps and services. Although that product came out after other smartwatches hit the market, it quickly outshone competitors, according to industry research firms.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011. During Jobs’ last decade, Apple introduced the iPod, iPhone and iPad  all huge commercial successes that both reshaped daily life and swamped previous digital music players, smartphones and tablets.

Analysts said Apple is playing to its strength in the music industry by focusing on sound quality and its catalog of songs.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances.

HomePod capped a keynote presentation at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference that included updates to its iPad and Mac laptop lines, and upgraded operating software enabling augmented reality for iPhones and iPads.