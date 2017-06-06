Highlights from the Apple show

It’s no surprise, but there’s integration with the Apple Music online subscription. Apple has an update in the works to help. And just like its competitors, the HomePod will provide information on news, general knowledge, weather and sports scores.

Shipping this December in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the HomePod is a round, seven-inch home speaker created to outperform high-end wireless speakers and outsmart existing “smart” speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Apple say the dev kit will come with support for Unity, Unreal Engine and Scenekit and during Apple’s WWDC event, Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering talked it up as “the largest AR platform in the world” as a result of Apple’s existing userbase. All communications are encrypted.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple. A feud between the two companies has kept Amazon’s library off the Apple set-top box.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs. The developer preview is open now and will roll out to all customers this fall. The current version is just Sierra.

Apple also may introduce its next Mac computer, along with the next operating system powering the machine.

The 21.5-inch 4K iMacs will be configurable with Radeon Pro 555 and 560 GPUs with up to 4GB of VRAM, while those opting for the 27-inch 5K iMac will be able to choose from the Radeon Pro 570, 575, or 580 with up to 8GB of VRAM.

Notebooks: Apple said it’s refreshing its notebooks, with the MacBook and MacBook Pro moving to faster processors and faster solid-state hard drives. The 15-inch Pro, which starts at $3499, now comes with a more powerful AMD graphics chip with either 2GB or 4GB of memory.

The iMac Pro blends the super-thin design of the standard Apple all-in-one with the bleeding-edge productivity focus of the old Mac Pro, packing enough power to handle high-end tasks like 3D modelling for VR. Apple is clearly trying to position its desktop and laptop computers to appeal more to creative professionals, including game developers.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades.

Control center: Apple is revamping the control center on iOS – the panel that pops up to let you control volume, brightness, etc. – by enlarging it and spacing out some of the functions.