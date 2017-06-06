Hillary slams Trump over tweet on London Mayor

USA president Donald Trump once again criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday over his response to a deadly attack on the city, while the British public and politicians lauded the mayor for his handling of the aftermath.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “Not at all”.

Mr Khan himself suggested last night that the visit should be cancelled, saying: “I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the U.S. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”. “He was making a very sensible point and he was entirely right to do so”.

Trump tweeted in a series of ill-tempered comments on Sunday morning: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says “no reason to be alarmed”.

The pair have clashed over the response to the London Bridge attack, with Trump suggesting Khan had told Londoners they had “no reason to be alarmed” in the aftermath of the incident.

“By standing together as a city we will send a powerful message here and around the world – that Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism”, Khan said.

Khan was clearly referring to the “increased police presence” when he said, “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.

“There’s no reason to be alarmed”, he says.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., resurfaces that September tweet after an attack at Westminster.

“It’s not policy, it’s not an executive order”.

During a visit to Chicago in September past year, Khan endorsed Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.In March, after an attack by an Islamic militant that left five people dead in Westminster, central London, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. issued a tweet that criticised Khan.

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack.

“He has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London“, the group’s statement said on Sunday.

City Hall declined to respond to Trump’s comments, beyond claiming they were “ill-informed” and deliberately took Khan’s remarks out of context.

In response, Trump said in an interview in the U.K.in May of 2016 that Khan was “ignorant”. “There will always be exceptions” to the ban, Trump says. Trump posted that the U.S. Department of Justice should have pushed his “original” travel ban, or sought a tougher version of the executive order meant to temporarily bar citizens of six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, and not the “watered down, politically correct version” now in front of the Supreme Court. “He is wrong about his travel ban on Muslims, and he is wrong about many other things”.

Sanders also said Twitter is important so Trump can “communicate directly to the people without the bias of the media”. “The courts are slow and political!” he said, attacking the judiciary in a way that is rare in American politics. “And this president is trying to do something to protect the people of this country”.

In a January 31 press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president’s executive order is “not a travel ban”.