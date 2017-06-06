Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $382000 Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Insiders sold a total of 15,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,147 in the last quarter. Kla now has $16.54 billion valuation. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock. About 840,828 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corp had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 120.32%. It has outperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. This is 14.56 % from the current stock price. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. If the $115.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.52B more. About 167,698 shares traded. About shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corp (NDAQ:KLAC) has risen 49.94% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.25% the S&P500.

Since December 9, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $18.48 million activity. The insider CALDERONI ROBERT sold $741,083. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. (NASDAQ:EQIX) on Monday, March 13. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 82,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.17% with the market. Shares for $862,408 were sold by Schwartz Eric. 3,848 shares were sold by Khan Ahmad A., worth $390,595. It worsened, as 54 investors sold EQIX shares while 155 reduced holdings. (NASDAQ:EQIX). Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 52,824 shares. Federated Pa holds 218,630 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 9,484 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 294,102 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. (NASDAQ:EQIX) or 38,956 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 0.06% or 165,284 shares. Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,235 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has 38,008 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 190,300 are held by Cookson Peirce Com. (NASDAQ:EQIX) or 52 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability owns 3,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 148,207 shares. 136,297 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. (NASDAQ:EQIX) for 1,036 shares.

Natixis decreased Monsanto Co New (NYSE:MON) stake by 377,334 shares to 26,474 valued at $2.79M in 2016Q4. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was reduced too. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Therefore 75% are positive.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. As per Friday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $60 target in Friday, July 31 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, October 6. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, October 23 to “Neutral”. This rating was revealed to investors in a research note on Friday morning. Old National State Bank In reported 22,976 shares. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47000 target in Wednesday, May 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.27, from 1.61 in 2016Q3. 105 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. The funds in our partner’s database now possess: 136.25 million shares, up from 127.41 million shares in 2016Q3. Old Mutual Global (Uk) reported 0.73% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC). Vanguard Group holds 0.07% in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 16.00 million shares. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation” on May 18, 2017. Capstone Asset Mgmt reported 14,694 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 14,696 shares stake. Aperio Lc holds 0.03% or 53,515 shares.

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 27. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $105.67. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC). Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,253 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.05% or 427,836 shares. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp by 3.2% in the first quarter.

Since December 8, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $9.14 million activity. Hood River Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC). WALLACE RICHARD P had sold 35,000 shares worth $2.77M on Thursday, December 8. On Tuesday, May 2 CALDERONI ROBERT sold $741,083 worth of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 7,500 shares. Shares for $2.61M were sold by Schumacher Laura J. $394,012 worth of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was sold by Higgins Bren D. on Wednesday, February 1.

KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) traded up 1.08% on Friday, hitting $105.88.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year. KLAC’s profit will be $250.37 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by KLA-Tencor Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.47 % negative EPS growth.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.