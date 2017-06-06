Honda Explains Why the 2017 Civic Si Has Only 205 HP

After Honda officially announced the new Civic Si would be going turbo, many fans of the brand expected a significant power bump over the previous car’s naturally aspirated engine. So when home mechanics get their hands on the new Si and squeeze as much power out of the motor as possible, Honda can’t be blamed for the inevitable engine failures (or catastrophic explosions). He noted that adding more power could affect the durability of the engine. Honda also didn’t want to go with a detuned turbocharged 2.0-liter out of the Type R because that would have changed the Si’s character and hike the price closer to $30,000. The Civic Si starts at $24,775 including destination, which is exactly what Honda was gunning for. But for that, you get the same 205 horsepower as the last-generation Si, though it’s more efficient and much lower in the rev range.

Back in late 2015, a 2016 model year 1.6 Liter turbocharged EarthDreams ™ diesel engined European Honda Civic Hatchback broke the fuel economy world record.by driving further than any other vehicle at that time on one tank of fuel. “The market will tell us and then we’ll see what we can do about it”.